Driving under the influence
An Elmira man is facing DUI charges following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place on North Thomas Avenue in Sayre on Oct. 13.
Christopher John Mummert, 51, was charged by borough police following a traffic stop. Police noted his blood alcohol content level at the time of the incident was 0.161 percent.
Mummert is due to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 9.
Forgery
A Tunkhannock man was jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail for his alleged involvement in an incident that took place at the Elmira Street Walmart between Oct. 10 and Oct. 12.
Elias David Chilson, 29, was charged by Athens Township police with three felony counts of forgery and one misdemeanor count each of receiving stolen property, theft by deception and identity theft.
Police explained that Chilson opened a bank account and used checks under someone else’s name without their permission.
Chilson is due to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 8.
Drug possession
A Sayre man is facing drug possession and summary traffic charges for his alleged role in an incident that took place on Spring Street in Sayre on Oct. 7.
According to borough police, Travis J. Hines, 32, was charged following a traffic stop.
Hines is due to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 9.
Theft
The following individuals are facing various theft charges for their alleged involvement in separate incidents at the Elmira Street Walmart in Athens Township.
- Cody James Blake, 36, of Waverly was charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property after he allegedly stole various items on April 4.
Blake is due to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 6.
- James Steven Frantz, 31, of Sayre was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property after he allegedly stole several items totaling over $25 in value over numerous incidences from Aug. 9 to Sept. 29.
Frantz is due to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 6.
- Kendall Lynn Martz, 29, of Towanda was charged retail theft and receiving stolen property after she allegedly stole over $500 worth of merchandise on Oct. 5.
Martz is due to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 6.
