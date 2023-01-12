GVEMS puts new rescue truck in service

SAYRE – Greater Valley EMS is celebrating the addition of a new technical rescue vehicle to the organization’s fleet of emergency vehicles to replace its previous Rescue truck.
The new Rescue 7 is designed to provide tools and equipment for first response capabilities at motor vehicle accidents, water rescue emergencies, high angle and confined space emergencies, and support for other unusual or complex emergency situations. The truck replaces a 1999 Freightliner Rescue that the organization has outgrown.
GVEMS Volunteer Assistant Chief Ray Stackhouse states, “We never expected to fill the new rescue truck that we bought in 1999, but here we are,” referring to the vehicle that the new rescue is replacing. “As vehicle technologies and rescue situations have changed, we’ve had to add equipment to keep up and meet the needs of our community. This truck should give us the space we need and serve the community well,” Stackhouse continued.
The new Rescue 7 was officially placed in service on Dec. 30, 2022. It marked the completion of a process that took approximately 18 months to obtain and modify the rescue truck. The truck was purchased from the West Wyoming Hose Company in Luzerne County. It was then sent to Ward Apparatus for an extensive upgrade and customization process. This process improved the response capabilities of the apparatus and customized the truck for GVEMS’ equipment, including the “Jaws of Life” tools.
