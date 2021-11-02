SAYRE — Incumbent Ron Cole and three newcomers earned spots on the Sayre School Board following Tuesday's general election.

Cole, the current school board vice president, received the most votes with 1,082 or 25.07 percent of the votes cast.

Jenny Riley earned 1,028 (23.82 percent) with Felicia Kmetz coming in third with 975 votes (22.59 percent) and Jaimee Alsing securing the final spot with 708 votes (16.40 percent). 

Former Sayre Area School District Business Manager Sam Moore came up short in his quest for a spot on the school board as he received 476 votes.

There were also 47 write-in votes cast on Tuesday.

All four winners will now serve four-year terms on the school board.

