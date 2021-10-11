Feed the Bus for CHOP initiative wraps up

A food drive on wheels concluded its run with help from a convoy of local motorcyclists from Sayre to Towanda on Saturday.
The Feed the Bus for CHOP concluded its month-long food drive in the old Tops parking lot on North Keystone Avenue with a parked bus that accepted non-perishable foods onto it.
“Un-Pack the Bus!” was the name of the initiative’s Saturday mission, which involved the Christian Motorcyclists Association escorting the bus from the parking lot to Child Hunger Outreach Partners in Towanda.
The bus arrived at its destination and eight full palettes of food were unpacked and over $2,000 in donations were collected for CHOP, according to Liz Terwilliger for Congress’s Facebook page.
Terwilliger served as one of the initiative’s organizers and is a congressional candidate for Pa-12.
The CMA volunteered to honor the memory of 15-year-old Jaymz Maurice Altieri who passed away unexpectedly on May 5 and inspired the food drive, said Dan Earle, president of the CMA’s Sayre chapter.
Altieri was a 9th grade student at Athens Area High School who played football, volunteered at Robert Packer Hospital and self-taught himself Morse code, sign language, first aid and CPR.
His uncle and aunt, Matt and Cheryl Strope, donated the bus and both said they were proud of how the community came together to support the food drive.
“Our motto is to change the world one heart at a time and that’s what we are doing here today for Jaymz,” said Earle.
The CMA’s mission is to inspire members to have “integrity in the motorcycling industry and the kingdom of God,” according to its website.
The organization’s meetings are held on the last Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at God’s Promises Book Store in Green’s Landing and anybody is welcome, said Earle.
