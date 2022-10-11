TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will once again be hosting community conversation events, this time centered around the LGBTQ+ community of Bradford County.
The first event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 — national coming out day — at the Keystone Theatre. A second event will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Sayre Theatre.
These free events will include a screening of a BCRAC original documentary, “Out Here: LGBT Stories from Bradford County,” as well as a panel discussion with a variety of community representatives.
BCRAC first started hosting community conversations pre-COVID-19 pandemic, having featured topics such as food insecurity, homelessness, and addiction. Now, post-pandemic, BCRAC hopes to continue bringing local communities together.
“We were calling them community conversations for social repair, because everything in Bradford County has to be really long,” BCRAC Executive Director Elaine Poost said jokingly. “We don’t have to say why, we just have to have community. Especially after the pandemic.”
An art aspect was added to conversation events held after the pandemic, with the first being sock monkeys for the conversation on child abuse; more than 200 sock monkeys were made by area seniors and distributed to children through The Children’s House Child Advocacy Center.
“The number 200 came from the number that they were seeing pre-COVID,” said Poost.” On an average year they would see 200 kids and have to process them through the advocacy child sexual abuse program that they had.”
The decision was made to center this next conversation event around the county’s LGBTQ+ community to help that community feel seen.
“In our area, that is a population that generally is oppressed and, also, it’s still a very tough area to be out,” said BCRAC Program Director Carla Salsman. “Now we are not looking — and this is extremely important for people to understand — we are not looking to change minds. That’s not our job, we can’t do that. We’re looking to soften hearts.”
Salsman noted that that’s the goal for all community conversation events.
When organizers were first brainstorming ideas for this conversation event they had planned to screen a Hollywood production film, but as they were deciding on an art project to go along with it they soon changed gears to make the film itself be the art piece.
“This is actually a labor of love for a lot of us here in the arts council, but also just because it’s time,” said Salsman.
She went on to say that the film will highlight about nine or 10 local county residents who have an LGBTQ+ story to tell, whether it be about themselves or a family member or friend.
“That’s the art project,” said Salsman. “There’s a small piece that we’re going to be giving to people that come, but the project itself was using real people and a real documentary.”
The small art piece that Salsman was referencing are safety pins that have beads on them depicting the colors of various pride flags.
“We’re hoping to make this kind of a movement that might take off in the entire region,” said Salsman. “If you’re a member of the community, or an ally, we’re just hoping people will start wearing (them).”
She went on to say that one goal with these pins is to help struggling youth identify with whom they can have safe conversations.
Salsman noted that the panel discussion to follow the movie will feature a wide range of experts to help facilitate the conversation.
“We have mental health therapists coming in, in case people are triggered, we have members of the clergy coming, we have allies, we have members of an LGBT group, adult children of parents who are LGBT, and we have parents who have children who are in the community,” said Salsman. “So we have a pretty good cross section.”
These events are being held in partnership with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, the Sayre Public Library, and the Library System of Bradford County. For more information on BCRAC’s community conversations, call (570) 268-2787.
