Most Valley residents who have lived in the region for a number of years will likely swear by the rule that winters usually have a grand finale in March before finally giving way to Spring.
This weekend may just be that grand finale.
“Out of all the complex systems we’ve had this season, this one makes me the most uneasy,” said forecaster Nathan Wiles, owner of Wiles Valley Weather. “We are looking at quite the system as we near the close of winter.”
According to Wiles, that system could bring blizzard conditions in the form of heavy snowfall and high winds.
“Precipitation comes in as drizzle and rain showers Friday night with a brief wintry mix after midnight as cold air undercuts the system,” he explained. “By pre-dawn Saturday, snow will be falling with the heaviest push of snow from daybreak to early afternoon. Lighter snow lingers with returning snow showers through Saturday evening and perhaps a snow squall.”
The biggest impact, Wiles said, will come from high winds, which will magnify the cold temperatures and make travel dangerous with blowing and drifting snow.
“Coldest temperatures in the teens come in late Saturday afternoon, which is likely when we’ll see our peak wind gusts close to 50 miles per hour,” he said.
Wiles added that the storm is a “very dynamic system,” which is making forecasts difficult to pin down.
“There still are some unknowns as recent model trends now push the heaviest snow east of the area bringing us only around five to 10 inches,” he said. “The further east solution brings us a drier snow and a lesser threat for tree and power line damage. My gut is leaning west, giving us a little heavier, wetter snow closer to eight to 12 inches, which would bring near blizzard conditions during the storms peak.”
To get the latest updates on local weather forecasts and the incoming storm, check out Wiles’ Facebook page “Wiles Valley Weather.”
