Battle of the Banks to raise money for Salvation Army

Several banks are teaming up for a friendly competition this holiday season to help the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.
Together with Walmart employees, seven Valley banks will engage in a “Battle of the Banks” to see which establishment can raise the most money for the local chapter of the annual Christmas campaign.
Sayre Salvation Army Major Chris Ramirez and C&N Bank Regional Community Office Manager Elizabeth Johnson explained that the competition has not been done in at least 15 years, but when C&N issued the challenge this year, the other banks quickly jumped on board.
“Whoever raises the most will get to keep the kettle for the year,” Ramirez said. “And we’d love to get more people and businesses involved in future years.”
Ramirez added that she’s excited to return to a more normal holiday season following the pandemic, as the Red Kettle Campaign with the classic bell-ringing relies on foot traffic to raise money.
“We live in such a great community who loves getting involved,” she said.
The Battle of the Banks will ensue as follows, with hours lasting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day:
Nov. 30 — Walmart employees
Dec. 1 — First Citizens Bank
Dec. 2 — C&N Bank
Dec. 6 — PS Bank
Dec. 7 — Tioga Bank
Dec. 7 — Guthrie Credit Union at Tops
Dec. 8 — IR Federal Credit Union
Dec. 9 — Visions Federal Credit Union.
For more information on how to get involved or be a Red Kettle Campaign volunteer, call 570-888-2153.
