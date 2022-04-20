HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police released the results of Easter weekend travel on Tuesday.

State Police investigated 449 vehicle crashes, which resulted in 101 injured travelers and four deaths during the Easter holiday weekend.

Of the 449 crashes, 47 of them were alcohol-related, one of which was fatal.

Additionally, State Troopers made 341 DUI arrests.

Troopers also arrested 255 individuals on criminal charges and issued 13,490 traffic citations between April 15-17.

Of those citations, 341 were for DUI, 4,784 were for speeding, 57 were child seat citations, 415 were seat belt citations and 8,234 were classified as “other citations.”

Data for Easter weekend travel was last collected in 2019, when there were 550 total crashes.

The 2022 data showed an increase in fatalities. There was one fatal crash over Easter weekend in 2019, resulting in two deaths, compared to the four fatal crashes and four deaths in 2022.

There was also a decrease in DUI arrests in 2022, as there were 396 in 2019. However, the 47 alcohol-related crashes in 2022 was an increase from the 2019 amount of 38.

