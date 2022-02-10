ATHENS TOWNSHIP — The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH), in coordination with the Bradford County Department of Public Safety, will once again be hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics around Bradford County. The program, named by the DOH as the HERO truck initiative, offers free vaccines to rural communities in Pennsylvania.
The truck is equipped with all necessary equipment to administer vaccines, staffed with nursing professionals. The truck visited locations in Rome, Canton, Wyalusing and Columbia Cross Roads in December and January, delivering more than 500 vaccines.
The truck will visit Bradford County on Friday Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 12, and will have a supply of Johnson and Johnson one dose COVID vaccines, along with stock of both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The truck will have both adult and child doses, booster doses, primary first dose vaccines and second dose shots for patients who received the first dose recently. The truck will also have a supply of flu vaccines. Those receiving the booster are encouraged to bring their vaccination card for documentation.
The HERO truck requires no pre-registration, and walk-ins are not only recommended, but encouraged. The clinics require no proof of identification or insurance, and are free to all who choose to attend. The truck will visit the following locations:
Friday, Feb. 11: Athens Township Volunteer Fire Department, 211 Herrick Ave., Sayre, PA from noon to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12: New Albany United Methodist Church, 591 Front St., New Albany, PA from noon to 8 p.m.
As of Jan. 17, the Pennsylvania Department of Health lists Bradford County as the 63rd lowest vaccinated county in the state, ahead of only Juniata, Potter, Bedford, Fulton and Philadelphia counties. The state currently has more than 7,275 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Bradford County is currently seeing a 14 day positivity rate of 20 percent, 11 percent hospitalization rate and saw 174 new cases on Jan. 15.
For more information about the clinics, you may contact the Bradford County Department of Public Safety at 570-265-5022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.