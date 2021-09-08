SAYRE — A Sayre man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly choked the mother of his child inside her Sayre home in late July.
Isaiah Jamal Stewart, 21, was charged with strangulation (applying pressure to throat or neck), a felony in the second degree; and simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor.
According to Sayre Borough Police, officers were dispatched on July 29 for an assault and were told they “needed to hurry and get to the house because he was going to run away.”
Once officers arrived on scene, the victim stated that Stewart was at the house visiting with her and their child. She said the suspect went into her room to take a nap and had been there for a couple of hours.
The victim explained that she needed to go to work so she needed to get into her bedroom to change her clothes but Stewart did not want her in there and would not open the door, according to police.
“He kept telling her she was not coming in because he was trying to nap,” the police affidavit states. “She said she continued to talk to him and knock on the door until he opened it because she needed clothes to go to work.”
According to police, when Stewart opened the door he grabbed the victim by the neck and began to choke her, making it hard for her to breathe.
“She was eventually able to break free from Stewart and told him she was calling the police,” police said.
Stewart then left the residence before police arrived, according to the affidavit.
According to police, there were obvious signs of choking on the victim’s neck that consisted of red marks, welts and “even blood being brought up to the surface of her neck that appeared to look like a pinched mark.”
The victim told police that Stewart was upset about her having to go to work and therefore “assaulted her because he was angry.”
