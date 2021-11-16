DUI
A Sayre woman faces DUI charges for an incident that occurred on Oct. 3.
Athens Borough Police said that a truck hit a house on Main Street in the borough and that 32-year-old Selina Ariel Rodriguez-Garcia was crouched down at the passenger’s side door and she smelled of alcohol.
She allegedly said that she was using her cell phone at the time of the accident and she had two to three beers earlier, according to court documents.
Rodriguez-Garcia faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely, misdemeanor DUI: general impairment (BAC .08-.10) and summary reckless driving and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10.
Possession
A Towanda man faces possession charges for an incident on May 29.
Pennsylvania State Police said that a car driving south on State Route 6 had an expired car registration and a traffic stop was conducted at a parking spot behind a residence on 3rd Street in Towanda Borough
An unidentified passenger fled on foot while the driver, 33-year-old Brandon Michael Davis was detained and had an active arrest warrant, according to court documents.
He allegedly said that a glass marijuana smoking pipe was in the car and he consented to a vehicle search that led to police discovering a glass smoking pipe, a hollow glass tube used for smoking, a small amount of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana, court documents show.
Davis faces charges of two counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24.
Possession
A Monroeton man faces charges of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24.
On Sept. 26, Pennsylvania State Police said that 22-year-old Dustin Lynn Crayton appeared to be asleep in the driver’s seat of a car at the North Towanda Mini Mart, but he alleged that he was actually playing a game on his phone.
Police noticed a glass smoking pipe with suspected meth residue on the passenger seat and Crayton allegedly gave permission for a car search where police discovered a broken glass smoking pipe with suspected meth residue and the glass smoking pipe with suspected meth residue on the passenger seat, according to court documents. He allegedly said that he smoked meth out of the pipe earlier, according to court documents.
Retaliation and harassment
A Towanda man faces charges of felony retaliation against a witness or victim and misdemeanor harassment: communication with lewd, threatening, etc. language.
Towanda Borough Police said that 36-year-old David L. Richardson was served a restraining order on Oct. 22 and the next day he allegedly sent four threatening text messages to the victim.
His monetary bail was set at $30,000 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 10.
Arrest warrant
Charles N. White, 39, Owego, was arrested on a Arrest Warrant issued by Broome County Court. White was turned over into Broome County Sheriff’s custody.
Criminal possession
Michael K. Stone, 25, Owego, was arrested on a Bench Warrant Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) and Possession of Hypodermic Instrument (Misdemeanor) issued by Village of Owego Court. Stone was arraigned in Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court, by Judge Lute and released on own recognizance; however, Stone was held in Tioga County Jail due to Fugitive from Justice Warrant from Pennsylvania.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.