WAVERLY — After months of discussion and debate, a heated public hearing, and numerous barbs amongst board members, the end of the marijuana dispensary saga in the Village of Waverly was in sight this week.
And while the final board vote was made, the smoke is still not cleared.
Village trustees on Tuesday voted 4-3 to officially pass a local law banning cannabis dispensaries from opening their doors in the municipality. Voting in favor of the law were trustees Jerry Sinsabaugh, Kyle Burns, Kevin Sweeney and Kasey Traub. Voting against the law were trustees Andy Aronstam and Keith Correll, as well as Mayor Patrick Ayres.
One of the reasons some trustees voted for the law — namely Sinsabaugh and Traub — was to encourage the matter to be subject to a permissive referendum. That referendum would need to be filed by a village citizen and, if the referendum — essentially, a petition — garnered signatures from 20 percent of the registered local voters, then the law would be put on the ballot in the next village election. If the law was not passed, there would be no referendum option, and hence village residents would not have the opportunity to vote on it.
However, Ayres announced immediately following the vote to pass the law that he had discovered a way to put the matter on the ballot without a referendum.
Citing Chapter Nine of the NYCOM (New York Conference of Mayors) Handbook for Village Officials, the board is allowed of its own merit to make a resolution to put forward a referendum without a petition from a local citizen, Ayres stated. Making this resolution would place the law immediately on the ballot of the next village election.
The board then unanimously voted in favor of that resolution. As such, whether or not to allow marijuana dispensaries in the village now falls to the public. The next general village election is March 15. It should also be noted that the law passed by the board is in effect at least until then if the public votes to overturn it.
Leading up the board votes, a contentious public hearing was held in regards to the local law. Tensions were high as a packed village hall meeting room included members of the public both in favor of the law opting out of dispensaries and those against it. Those tensions sometimes even led to Ayres slamming his gavel to retain order and threatening to have people leave if they could not remain respectful of the opinions and comments from others.
Several officials from B Millz — one of the “sticker stores” in Waverly — were in attendance during the meeting. Many of them echoed the same sentiment of working with the community to be a positive business partner in the village, and also cited that outlawing dispensaries would cost the municipality jobs in addition to tax revenue.
Sticker stores is the term labeled to businesses that use a loophole in the New York cannabis law that states it is not illegal to “gift” marijuana. These businesses sell other items, such as stickers, which come with the “free gift” of marijuana.
But members of the public were quick to remind the board that the public hearing was about whether or not to allow legal, licensed dispensaries in the village — not sticker stores — a sentiment with which Ayres agreed.
“This hearing is not about the sticker stores. They have already been deemed illegal by the state,” he said. “They’re in a gray market exploiting a loophole in the law. This is not about them.”
Nevertheless, advocates for the dispensaries — including those on the board — cited increased tax revenue for the village as well as more control over the product as reasons to allow the businesses.
Aronstam stated that not allowing dispensaries would be “financial suicide.” Additionally, having more control over the product would drastically reduce the danger of consuming cannabis laced with deadly drugs, such as fentanyl, he said.
In New York, the state will tax marijuana sales at 9 percent, the county would get a 1 percent tax share, and the Town of Barton and the Village of Waverly — if sales were allowed — would divide a 3 percent tax share. How exactly that 3 percent tax is divided is up to the town and village to eventually negotiate.
But those against dispensaries noted that they held concerns for the area’s youth having more access to the drug. One resident also stated that cannabis would be harder for schools to police than other substances because the drug can be disguised as candy or baked goods. Other residents said allowing dispensaries would essentially amount to choosing money over the wellbeing of children.
Resident Ron Keene also cited a resolution recently passed by the Tioga County Board of Health, which “endorses the position that the legalization of marijuana is likely to be associated with negative social, physical and mental health outcomes for children.”
In all, the public hearing lasted well over an hour and featured a wide variety of opinions and statements both for and against the law, with many citing case studies and personal experiences on both sides of the issue.
Sinsabaugh cited the lack of both local and state regulations as a key reason behind his vote.
“Opting out gives us a chance to make sure this is going to be regulated — not only in the village ... but also gives at the state level,” he said. “They’re saying it’s going to be another year. So we have another year to work on this. Opting out doesn’t mean it’s going to be the end of it. We can go over this again once we see the regulations and maybe we can opt back in. But once we’re in, we can’t opt back out again.”
But after all was said and done, and even after the heated exchanges, Ayres thanked and commended the community members who came out to the meeting.
“I know it can be hard to speak in a room full of people you don’t know about a topic that can carry controversy,” he said. “It’s essential that people come from the community and make their voices heard, for lots of reasons.”
The village had until Dec. 31 to pass the law opting out of dispensaries, otherwise it would be automatically opted in, and licensed dispensaries would become legal to be established within the municipality.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.