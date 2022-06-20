SAYRE — The Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted their Mingle on The Mountain event on Thursday.
The event was planned to be held at Round Top park but was moved to The Blackburn due to poor weather conditions.
Executive Director of the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce Jan Lee kept a positive attitude about the event.
“Blackburn was kind enough to host us here tonight, they had already planned to cater all the food, so it just worked out perfectly,” she said.
“We started this in April, and the purpose is to connect everyone,” Lee added. “Throughout Covid we got really disconnected so this is all about bringing people back together.”
The event included music, trivia with prizes, and an ice cream truck parked out front.
“A lot of new people are on board and it’s nice to introduce people and find different ways to connect people. It’s just a fun, laid back event,” she said.
More activities were planned for the event as the gathering was originally planned to be at Round Top Park.
“We were gonna do some corn hole and some yard games. We wanted to make it a family event and for people to bring their kids”, Lee added. “Unfortunately, with the weather, we had to make a judgment call and I didn’t want everyone up there with the storm.”
Lee is looking forward to upcoming events that the Chamber has planned and is happy that the Mingle event had a great turnout.
The Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce will host another Mingle event on Sept. 15 at Salt and Light Cafe.
