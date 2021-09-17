Athens Wesleyan Church welcomes new pastor

ATHENS — The Athens Wesleyan Church, located on Wilawana Road, took on a new pastor this summer with Pastor Tim Butcher celebrating his first Sunday on June 6.
Butcher originally hails from Ohio, but has most recently resided in North Carolina. His transition to the Valley stemmed in part from a desire to move northward.
“Since I grew up up north — I’ll put it that way — but I’ve pastored for the past several years in the south, I was ready to come back north,” Butcher said.
Along with his wife, Karen, the Pastor Tim has two grown children: a daughter who is a travel nurse — currently in New Hampshire — and a son who is a worship pastor back in North Carolina.
Butcher noted that he’s been a part of the Wesleyan Church for 28 years, but he has been serving as a pastor even longer.
“My first pastorate was in Michigan in 1984,” said Butcher. “As a young boy I was called (to be a pastor), probably at 15 years of age I started preaching at my home church, if you want to call it that.”
Butcher said he never wanted to do anything except pastor, but he noted that when starting out he often had to take on two jobs to make ends meet.
“I had been bi-vocational for the first 15 (or) 18 years, something like that,” Butcher said. “I’ve taught school in private schools for a couple years as well as pastored at the same time.”
He even spent time building houses, and had his own roofing company while finishing his Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Education from Hobe Sound Bible College in Florida.
“I’ve done a little bit of everything, just out of necessity,” said Butcher. “But for the last several years — since probably ‘92 — I’ve just been senior pastor at churches and didn’t work a second job.”
There are many aspects of the Valley that Butcher has enjoyed in the three months that he’s been here, including the mountains and seeing the temperature dip down at night as fall weather approaches, but he said “the friendliness of the Valley” has been his favorite so far.
“So far it’s been a great place for us to live,” Butcher said.
Butcher said he’s hoping to not only make connections and reach people on the fringe of the Wesleyan Church, but people who have no experience with church here in the Valley.
“My goal is to win as many people to Christ as I can and bring them into the church,” said Butcher. “(To) build this local congregation so we can do what we’re called to do, and that’s be a lighthouse to the who are hurting around us.”
