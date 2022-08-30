Waverly Glen’s first music festival displays new amphitheatre

The Waverly community celebrated the completion of the Waverly Glen Park Amphitheater with a ribbon cutting Saturday. The ceremony was conducted during the Waverly Glen Music Festival, which organizers hope to make into an annual event. The amphitheatre was built by Waverly High School students under the direction of school instructor Jeff Mastrantuono. Pictured from left: Waverly Business Association President Cameron VanNorman, Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce member Kim Mastrantonio, Trisha Wilkinson, Kim Depew of Tioga State Bank, Mastrantuono, Parvin Mensch, Waverly Central School District Superintendent Eric Knolles, Joseph DePumpo, Waverly Mayor Patrick Ayres, David Harding, Joseph Schmieg, Kevin Heath, GVCC President Sue Williams and GVCC Executive Director Jan Lee.

 Philip O’Dell/Morning Times

Recommended for you

Load comments