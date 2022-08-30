Waverly Glen’s first music festival displays new amphitheatre

WAVERLY — The Waverly community celebrated the completion of an amphitheater at a local park during a public music festival.
Community members held a ribbon cutting for the Waverly Glen Park Amphitheater during the Waverly Glen Music Festival Saturday. Organizers were happy to display the newly built structure at a community gathering that is planned on being an annual event.
The festival featured music from the Valley Chorus, the Waverly High School Marching Band, local musician Bill Soprano, Roger Bacorn & the Susquehanna Country Club Band, and Pasty White & the Rocket 88 Band. A poem about the park was read by Joe Schmieg during the event.
“It’s a good community day and we’re trying to make things better,” said Waverly Mayor Patrick Ayres. “We recognize what’s really good about this community and appreciate people’s efforts because things don’t happen in a vacuum. All of this stuff that has to come together to make it happen.”
The amphitheater and stage were built by students of Waverly High School’s engineering class under the direction of instructor Jeff Mastrantuono, while masonry work was conducted by Wayne Place, according to Waverly Superintendent Eric Knolles.
“This is a place that is for everyone in the community, so to bring people around music is a huge opportunity,” he said.
A plaque on the amphitheater lists the students, teachers and village employees that constructed it. The list includes Alivia Barrett, Dale Beeman, Joseph Bernatavitz, Isaiah Bretz, Ryan Clark, Nathan Delill, Carlee Mattison, Michael Rodka, Samuel Vandyke, Kaden Wheeler, Oscar Williams, Mastrantuono and Place.
The amphitheater and stage was funded by two crucial donors to make the construction happen. The Appalachian Regional Commission provided a grant towards the project, according to Liz McIntosh, Waverly school’s director of curriculum. ARC is “an economic development partnership agency of the federal government and 13 state governments” that invests “to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia,” according to its website.
The project was also funded through the Kathryn DePumpo Harding Memorial Trust. Harding was a Waverly graduate who passed away in 2018 at age 45. The amphitheatre region of the park features a plaque monument dedicated to her memory. Her husband, David took part in the ribbon cutting ceremony, while her father Joseph DePumpo had the honor of cutting the ribbon.
“We use to hike Waverly Glen all the time and we loved music,” David said. “When she passed away, I wanted to keep the things she really liked going.”
As a Waverly graduate who went to the park since he was a kid, David stated that the village holds a special place in his heart. He currently lives in Florida and came home for the event. In the near future, he hopes to fund a new pavilion by the park’s waterfall, as well as benches and playground equipment.
“Waverly is a great town and the school system is outstanding. It gave us all a good start and provided a good foundation,” he said.
