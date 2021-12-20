Guthrie Clinic reports slight decrease in COVID patients

The Guthrie Clinic released its weekly COVID-19 patient status infographic on Friday, which indicated that the health care group’s facilities saw a decrease of seven hospitalizations compared to the week before and a decrease of two in the intensive care unit in the same amount of time.
As of Dec. 17, Guthrie had 83 COVID-positive patients hospitalized and 17 in the ICU. Of the hospitalized cases, 62 are unvaccinated (a decrease of six) and 21 are vaccinated (a decrease of one). Of those in the ICU, 15 are unvaccinated (a decease of three) and two are vaccinated (an increase of one).
These statistics are from all four Guthrie hospitals (Sayre, Troy, Corning and Cortland) and the Robert Packer Hospital’s Towanda campus.
Bradford County was home to 301 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases this past week, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard; an additional 19 cases were deemed probable. The county has seen a total of 8,656 confirmed cases and 1,549 probable since March of 2020. Two more deaths in Bradford County attributed to COVID-19 in the past seven days bring the pandemic total up to 147.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) area saw an increase of 79 confirmed cases in the past seven days with another two probable, for a total of 1,757 and 131, respectively, since the start of the pandemic. Athens (18810) saw an increase of 54 confirmed cases, for a pandemic total of 1,180. The number of probable cases in Athens has held steady at 96.
Three other Bradford County ZIP Codes have had more than 500 confirmed cases since March of 2020. In the past seven days, Towanda’s numbers have gone up by 37 confirmed and five probable, bringing their totals up to 1,081 and 279, respectively, since the start of the pandemic; Another 13 were confirmed in Troy this past week — for a total of 757 — while the number of probable cases held steady at 136; and Canton’s confirmed numbers have increased by seven and three, for pandemic totals of 556 and 115, respectively, since March of 2020.
Out of Bradford County’s 60,323 residents, 22,243 are fully vaccinated (an increase of 206 in a week). Another 2,179 have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine — an increase of 355 — while 7,310 residents have received a booster shot (an increase of 655).
Tioga County, Pa. has seen 103 more confirmed cases and 52 probable in the past seven days, for totals of 4,492 and 1,519 since the start of the pandemic. The county’s COVID-19 death toll has risen by 11 in the last week, for a total of 165.
The Wellsboro ZIP Code area has seen the most cases in the county, with 1,182 confirmed and 400 probable — an increase of 30 and 13, respectively, in the past week. Numbers in the Mansfield ZIP Code have risen by 13 and three in the past seven days, for totals of 555 confirmed and 232 probable since March of 2020.
Of the 40,591 residents in Tioga County, Pa., 16,465 are fully vaccinated (an increase of 171 in the past seven days). Another 1,738 have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine — an increase of 85 — and 5,744 have chosen to receive a booster dose (an increase of 539).
According to the New York State Department of Heath, Tioga County, N.Y. has seen a total of 7,186 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. According to the Tioga County Public Heath Department’s press release on Dec. 15, the number of new cases in the county as of Dec. 14 was 268, while the number of active cases was reported as 296 — a decrease of 39 from the week before. Of the new cases, 124 were unvaccinated, 91 were vaccinated, 33 were children under the age of 12, and 20 had unknown vaccination statuses; only nine cases were reported as hospitalized, and there were no new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the county.
Of the 48,560 residents in Tioga County, N.Y., 27,553 are fully vaccinated according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — an increase of 188 in a week. Another 3,807 have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine – an increase of 164.
According to data from the Chemung County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard, Chemung County has seen 447 new cases in the past week, for a total of 14,074 since the pandemic began. The county currently has 569 active cases, a decrease of 106 in a week. Of those active cases, 36 are hospitalized — a decrease of eight. Deaths in Chemung County attributed to COVID-19 have risen by two in the past seven days, for a pandemic total of 157.
Of the 83,456 residents in Chemung County, 46,989 are fully vaccinated according to the CDC — an increase of 354 in a week — with another 6,443 having received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine — an increase of 327.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.