Unauthorized use of motor vehicle
An Elmira man was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place in Sayre in January.
According to police, Matthew Thomas Morgan, 32, was charged after he continuously drove a vehicle without permission from the owner.
Morgan is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 28.
Drug possession
A Waverly man is facing felony and misdemeanor drug charges following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place on Main Street in Athens Borough in April of 2022.
According to borough police, Jason Bean, 35, was charged after he was discovered passed out in a car in a parking lot with crystal methamphetamine in the vehicle.
Bean is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 28.
Trespassing
An Elmira woman was charged with defiant trespassing and disorderly conduct following her alleged involvement in an incident that took place at Keystone Avenue business in Sayre on Jan. 24.
According to borough police, Margaret E. Burchard, 37, was charged following a disturbance at the business.
Burchard is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 28.
Simple assault
An Owego man was charged with simple assault, harassment and public drunkenness for his alleged involvement in an incident that took place on Feb. 26 at the Microtel on Elmira Street in Athens.
According to township police, Marlon Walter, 38, was charged following a domestic incident at the hotel.
Walter was jailed in lieu of $20,000 bail and is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 14.
Break-in
A Sayre man was charged with felony-grade trespassing as well as several summary offenses for his alleged involvement in an incident that took place on North Lehigh Avenue in Sayre on Feb. 26.
According to borough police, Wesley Malvern Boles, 52, was charged after he allegedly broke into a residence.
Boles was jailed in lieu of $20,000 bail and is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 14.
Driving under the influence
The following individuals are facing DUI-related charges following their alleged involvement in separate incidents in the Valley:
- Robert G. Fassett, 58, of Waverly was charged following an accident on North Keystone Avenue on Oct. 24.
Fassett is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 31.
- Jeremiah Aubrey Rogers, 37, was charged after officers responded to an incident near the interesection of Pitney Street in Pennsylvania Avenue in South Waverly on Jan. 20.
Rogers is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 31.
- Anthony Louis Dicunto, 25, was charged following a traffic stop on South Keystone Avenue in Sayre on Jan. 8.
Dicunto is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 31.
