TOWANDA — A Maine, N.Y. man will spend the next nine to 23 months in Bradford County Jail after he was recently sentenced for his role in a high-speed chase in August of last year, according to Bradford County District Attorney Al Ondrey.
Scott Smith, 40, will also be on probation for 36 months and face fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offenses of retail theft, a grade-one misdemeanor, and fleeing and eluding, which is a third-grade felony, Ondrey stated.
According to Athens Township Police, the incident occurred on Aug. 24 after officers were called to a report of retail theft, and that the accused, Smith, entered a gray Toyota and was leaving the property.
Upon arrival, officers observed Smith leaving the store and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, Smith then fled the scene driving north on Elmira Street.
Police said Smith traveled at a high rate of speed, used the middle turning lane to pass other vehicles and ran a red light before turning onto Wilawana Road.
The chase then continued through Ridgebury Township and eventually on Milan Road in East Smithfield before continuing north on Route 220, police said.
Smith continued to pass vehicles and sometimes even forced other vehicles off the roadway was traveling on Route 220, at times over 100 mph, before turning east to enter Interstate 86. After traveling a short distance, Smith made an abrupt turn at one of the U-turn spots on the highway, and began traveling east on the westbound lane, police said.
After several avoided collisions, Smith eventually lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an embankment, striking several trees. The chase then continued on foot, but Smith was captured a short time later.
