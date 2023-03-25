WAVERLY — The first phase of a $40 million capital project at the Waverly Central School District was recently approved by the state, according to School Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles at this week’s board of education meeting.
Specifically, the work on the five-year project will start this spring with the replacement of the district’s softball and baseball fields outside the high school. The endeavor will include the installation of new synthetic turf, the replacement of the dugouts, and other facility work related to the fields.
As part of a state requirement that some work inside the high school must be done as part of the project, the hallway walls will be repainted to white and red.
The cost of the first phase is approximately $5.8 million, Knolles noted. Approximately 97 percent of the total cost the entire $40 million project will be reimbursed by the state.
The project will include work at all three district facilities — the high school/middle school, Elm Street Elementary School and Lincoln Street Elementary School — and would include the following work over a five-year period in addition to work at the baseball and softball fields:
Major renovations at the high school and middle school gymnasiums, as well as the locker rooms, restrooms and fitness room. The work would also include the installation of an indoor, one-tenth of a mile track, and creation of a wellness center
Extensive renovations to the high school STEM facility
Construction of a secure vestibule at the Elm Street Elementary School
Expansion of Elm Street gymnasium and cafeteria. Includes creation of a band classroom
Installation of balconies over entrances of Lincoln Street Elementary school
Implementation of a new energy performance contract at all facilities
Installation of air conditioning at all three school buildings.
The local portion of the endeavor’s cost, which is $1.3 million, will come from the district’s capital reserve fund.
