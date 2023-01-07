Local man proves that he is tough as nails

A Watch Party for the Season 4 premiere of the CBS competition series, “Tough as Nails,” was held on Jan. 4 at Tioga Downs Casino Resort. From left, Lia Mort, Season 3 winner; Jake Cope, Season 4 contestant; Season 2 participant Patrick ‘Freight Train’ Hargan; and Kelsy Reynolds, Season 3 contestant pose, showing they are all Tough as Nails. You can follow Jake Cope’s progress on the next episode, which is set to air on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 10 p.m.

 Photo by JoAnn Walter

