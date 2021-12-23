WELLS TOWNSHIP — A Gillett man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly choked a woman on Sunday night.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 36-year-old Christopher Gates choked the victim until she lost consciousness.

When troopers arrived on the scene they observed bruising and red marks around her neck, according to a press release from state police.

The victim told troopers that Gates was the one who choked her.

Gates was placed under arrest and charged with felony strangulation, simple assault and harassment. He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility after failing to post bond.

Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.

Recommended for you

Load comments