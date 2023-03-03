Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced several opportunities today for Pennsylvanians to participate in the transportation planning process.
“Transportation needs to work for everyone, no matter who they are, no matter where they live and no matter how they travel,” said Acting PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Pennsylvanians’ feedback is critical as we plan and prioritize important improvements to our transportation network.”
Every two years the State Transportation Commission (STC) and PennDOT update Pennsylvania’s 12-Year Program (TYP) and public feedback is a critical part of that process. The public comment period for the TYP update begins today and continues through Sunday, April 30. During the public comment period, Pennsylvanians can submit feedback by taking the Transportation Survey or emailing comments to RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov. Public feedback and survey results will help identify needs and prioritize transportation projects across the state.
PennDOT will also host an online public forum on Wednesday, April 12, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Pennsylvanians can ask transportation-related questions to PennDOT leadership and members of the STC during the public forum.
The Transportation Performance Report (TPR) is a combined effort among the STC, the State Transportation Advisory Committee, and PennDOT, and is updated every two years. It is the first step in the state’s transportation program planning process and helps to evaluate the system’s performance and opportunities for progress.
PennDOT will make all reasonable modifications to policies, programs, and documents to ensure that people with disabilities and those with limited English proficiency have an equal opportunity to provide feedback on Pennsylvania’s transportation network. To request assistance participating in the survey or the Online Public Forum, contact the Department’s Program Center by emailing RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov or calling 717-783-2262. Requests for Public Forum assistance should be made by Monday, April 3. If you have other questions or challenges, contact PennDOT’s Bureau of Equal Opportunity to request help by emailing beodot@pa.gov or calling 717-787-5891; TTY (711).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.