Save a Life Campaign matching donations to ACS

EAST SMITHFIELD – The 2021 Staffworks Save A Life Campaign will be matching donations to Animal Care Sanctuary through Dec. 31.
This year, the Save A Life Campaign has 33 participating animal welfare organizations located in 11 counties in New York State and Pennsylvania. Animal Care Sanctuary is the only Pennsylvania-based shelter in this year’s campaign.
The Save A Life Campaign will match up to $25,000 in donations for each participating organization.
Since 2014, the Save A Life Campaign has raised over $6 million for non-profit organizations caring for at-risk animals in our regional communities.
“We are thrilled that ACS has been chosen to participate in the Staffworks Save a Life Campaign,” said ACS Executive Director Terri McKendry. “This campaign matches donations received from November 29 to December 31, giving us the opportunity to achieve a $25,000 donation match from Staffworks. Last year, thanks to you, we raised over $175,000 and this provided us a full match. This year our goal is to raise $200,000 and receive the entire $25,000 match from Staffworks. The money raised in this campaign goes directly to saving lives. It allows us to continue to offer access to low-cost veterinary care. We will be able to continue bringing dogs and cats from shelters across the country and the world for whom ACS is their last option. In short, we will be able to continue to provide sanctuary to so many animals in need. We need your help. This is an opportunity to double the impact you are making. I am passionate about the work we do here at the sanctuary, and I ask you all to join me in making a donation to ACS during this month-long campaign.”
Anita Vitullo, founder of the Save A Life Campaign stated, “Organizations that provide direct care and support services for homeless and abused animals, spay/neuter programs and pet food pantries do not receive state or federal funding and rely on community donations. The Campaign provides an opportunity to increase the impact of donations with a substantial match to make a positive difference for animals in need throughout our regional communities.”
