SAYRE — An Erin man was jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail Sunday morning after allegedly leading police from New York on a high speed chase that ended in a crash at the Wilawana Road Dandy Mini Mart in Athens Township.
According to township police, Tyler James Russell, 20, was charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and receiving stolen property, misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and recklessly endangering another person; and numerous summary traffic offenses for his alleged role in the incident, which took place shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday.
According to police, officers from the township, Athens Borough and Sayre Borough were all requested to assist with an ongoing pursuit that was occurring on Route 86 from Chemung County heading east.
Officers were situated at the exit near the Wilawana Dandy preparing to lay down stop strips when they heard the chase approaching, police said. One officer was then able to return to his vehicle and narrowly avoid being struck on his driver side door by the truck being driven by Russell, police noted.
Russell then lost control of the vehicle, which caused it to go down an embankment and through a fence before striking a tractor trailer that was parked at the convenience store, police said.
Police said Russell then continued the chase on foot, ignoring officers’ commands to stop and threatening officers by saying he had a gun. Officers were soon able to detain Russell after a brief struggle.
Russell was checked on the scene by Greater Valley EMS, and admitted to consuming methamphetamine and alcohol, police said.
Police added that Russell had stolen a 2017 black GMC Canyon Denali valued at $34,999. New York police also informed officers that Russell had been arrested the previously over the night for an auto theft — but was released — and that this was Russell’s third vehicle theft of the day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.