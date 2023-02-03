Just the beginning...

WAVERLY — One could call it a “sign” of things to come.
Waverly High School students on Thursday saw the fruits of their labors become reality as they set up a new mural off of Exit 61 to welcome travelers to the Village of Waverly.
The work of art, created by Waverly students Evan Davies, Bryce Bailey and Lily Ennis, was the first step towards a larger beautification goal in and around the village.
“It’s a community-based art project,” Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles said. “We have a community art club whose job is the beautification of Waverly, and part of that is the mural project in partnership with the Waverly Rotary.”
Art teacher Rebecca Lantz explained that the project was only the first in a series of signs that will be placed around various entry points in the village, such as Route 34 and 17C before it turns into Chemung Street.
“We’ve been working with businesses and Waverly Recreation to kind of see what their vision is for the village, and gateway projects were among those ideas,” she said.
Then, once the art was created and the location selected, Jeff Mastrantonio and his high school team of engineering students set to work placing the mural.
“Last year, we did the amphitheater at the Waverly Glen Park,” he said. “So this is just a continuation of community support through our college-level engineering course — putting forth real-world applications in their community. Our students take pride in doing things the right way and doing all the steps to see a project through.”
Mastrantonio noted that the mural installation was just a small step in a much larger overall project, and other signs that have yet to go up may be even more elaborate — requiring such tasks as landscaping and more steps in the design process.
“It’s all about having a positive impact on the community,” Knolles added. “We’re going to keep pursuing different projects, and even they don’t always move forward the way you want, it’s still a learning process for the kids and opens all kinds of doors for opportunities.”
