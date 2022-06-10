ATHENS — Tonight, Athens Area High School senior Layla Henry will throw her cap into the air with her fellow classmates and close out the latest chapter of her life before starting a new adventure.
But she will never forget her time at Athens High School.
“I’m definitely going to miss it,” she said. “All my friends, my teachers — I’ve had such great teachers — and just all the little things.”
Henry noted that Science Olympiad was undoubtedly the highlight of her high school career, which culminated with her team making state finals and taking home several medals this year.
Like the rest of the world, however, she was forced to handle the challenges brought forth by COVID-19.
“It seemed like it was going to be fine at first,” Henry said. “We thought that it was going to be like a two-week vacation, which was perfect. But then it turned into a month, and then it turned into three months.”
Henry explained that coming back to class was scary, initially, but she quickly realized it was the best thing to do.
“It was hard not being able to see the people you’re used to seeing,” she said. “Being back in school, back in person, was definitely better.”
Despite the challenges, James McNeil, tech ed/STEM/physics teacher and librarian for Athens, said Henry remained steadfast to her commitments and studies.
“She was the best,” he said. “She was wonderful and one of the nicest people I ever met. She was the type of kid who was always guaranteed to be there.”
McNeil added that Henry was extremely dependable throughout her high school career, and could always be called upon to do even the more difficult tasks for the Science Olympiad.
“But beyond that, she could really be friends with anyone, and that’s a rare trait these days,” he said. “She would always go above and way beyond. And her confidence especially started to show itself once we got back to classes.”
Henry said she plans to attend Cornell University and major in computer science after she graduates today, but she will also look to return to Athens to coach for the Science Olympiad team.
“I just wish her the best of luck,” McNeil said. “The world is changing by the minute, and there’s a lot for these kids to navigate through as they move forward. But she should know that our doors, our messages, our Discord chat — whatever channel there is — it’s always open if help is needed.”
The Athens High School graduation ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight at Alumni Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.