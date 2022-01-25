Barton Town Board fills vacant seat

Town of Barton Supervisor Don Foster (left) swears in Jeffrey Coleman to the town board on Monday night.

 Ryan Sharp/Morning Times

BARTON — The Barton Town Board added a new member during a special meeting on Monday night with the swearing in of Jeffrey Coleman.

Coleman was appointed to fill the vacant position created by the resignation of John Tryon in December 2021.

It is the first time in 15 months that the Barton Town Board has been completely filled after former supervisor Dick Cary passed away in October of 2020.

Residents interested in filling the vacancy were able to submit letters of interest to the town board, and Supervisor Don Foster recommended Coleman for the position.

“He has already submitted a letter of interest, and I think he would be a good fit on this board,” Foster said.

Foster also noted that with the uncertainty brought on by COVID, not filling the seat created the risk of not having a full quorum, which could result in issues with paying bills.

“I don’t see any reason to wait,” council member Kevin Everly said. “Jeff’s a good man. He’s the perfect man for the job, so I say we get it done.

Highway Superintendent Fred Schweiger also recommended Coleman for the position.

The board members then unanimously voted to appoint Coleman to the board.

“I’ve been a resident all my life here,” Coleman said. “I’ll try to make decisions that reflect the rest of the town.”

In other business during the special meeting, the board approved the purchase of a 2023 Freightliner 1145D Tandem Axle Cab and Chassis truck to replace the town’s current truck, which is 18 years old.

The current truck will remain in use until the new one is ready, with a projected date of early 2024.

Schweiger said that once the new truck is ready, the current one could sell for $30,000 to $40,000, which would help pay for the new one.

The board decided to approve the purchase on Monday due to the time it will take to build, as well as the projected rise in costs in the coming years.

The town currently has $160,000 in its equipment reserve fund, and also has two budget cycles to allocate more funds for the purchase of the new truck, in addition to the sale of the current one.

Ryan Sharp can be reached at rsharp@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 229. Follow @RealRyanSharp on Twitter.

