A Sayre man was jailed in lieu of $50,000 total bail following his alleged involvement in separate incidents that took place on Nov. 24, 2021 and May 30 of this year.
According to Sayre police, Corey Glenn Stillman, 29, was charged with one misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking after he allegedly stole $500 worth of tools from Camco Manufacturing while he was employed there on Nov. 24, 2021. On May 30, he was charged by state police with misdemeanor counts of flight to avoid apprehension, false identification and summary offenses following a traffic stop on Elmira Street in Athens Borough.
Stillman was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley prior to being remanded to prison. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing before Judge Hurley on Dec. 6.
Retail theft
A Towanda man was charged with two counts of misdemeanor retail theft following his alleged involvement in separate incidents at the Elmira Street Walmart on Sept. 27 and Oct. 18.
According to township police, Kristopher Dilynn Erickson, 33, was charged after he allegedly stole a total of over $870 worth of merchandise from the store during the two incidents.
Erickson was due to appear in court on Nov. 22 for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley, but the hearing was canceled, court documents indicate. No rescheduled date has yet been announced.
Driving under the influence
An Athens man is facing DUI-related charges following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place on North River Street in Athens Borough on Sept. 4.
According to borough police, Daniel McCarty, 52, was charged following a traffic stop.
McCarty is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Dec. 9.
