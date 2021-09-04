SAYRE — A four-year reconstruction project continues next week on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough.
The project began at the New York state line and is working south.
The week of Tuesday, September 7, a detour will remain in effect, State Route 199 (Mohawk Street) will remain closed to Northbound traffic between Keystone Avenue and North Hopkins Street, while the contractor continues work on the full depth pavement reconstruction project.
Work includes drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.
Detour information:
- Northbound cars will follow a .98-mile detour using Stevenson Street and North Elmer Avenue.
- Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.
- Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).
In addition, there will also be some utility relocations, traffic signal upgrades, and paving operations being performed at various locations throughout the project. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed, according to PennDOT.
“Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns and drive with caution through the work zone,” the press release stated.
Kriger Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor on the $16.5 million, 4-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.
