WAVERLY — A Waverly man was jailed Friday in lieu of $50,000 bail after allegedly leading police on a high speed chase and fleeing on foot on Nov. 30.
According to Sayre Borough Police, Hillmont A. Talada, 45, was charged with one count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and one count of flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment; both grade-three felonies, and one count of operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility and one count of driving an unregistered vehicle; both summary offenses.
Police explained that after an officer observed a vehicle in Sayre with substantial damage to the front right fender area, they followed behind it and noticed that the exhaust was louder than that of a stock version of that specific vehicle would be. Additionally, the exhaust tip was smashed and hanging on the ground.
The vehicle began exceeding the speed limit, making evasive turns, and allegedly attempted to make the officer unable to read the registration plate due to high speed, police said.
Police added that after the officer turned on their emergency lights, the vehicle failed to yield and continued to drive.
The officer advised EOC that they were in pursuit of the vehicle, activated his sirens, and continued to follow, reaching up to a speeds of 80 miles per hour, police said. Upon entering the neighboring state during the chase, the officer notified New York agencies.
Police stated that after following the vehicle on various roads, it soon turned onto a gravel road in Lockwood. After the officer followed the vehicle down the road, it soon ended in a field next to a corn patch.
The vehicle stopped in the bottom of the field and two male occupants exited and fled into the woods, police said.
Police explained that the officer exited his patrol car and approached the vehicle stating, ‘Police, don’t move,’ with his service weapon drawn. The officer observed that there were no further occupants in the vehicle. Police further explained that the two males had gained distance in the woods as they had been able to stop and get out before the officer exited the patrol car.
The officer then scanned the edge of the woods in attempt to locate the two males but did not enter for safety reasons being that he was the only officer on scene and the exact address of his location was unknown, police said.
Police added that the officer then observed in plain view several hypodermic needles, a partially smoked blunt, and a BCPD Offender ID belonging to Talada in the vehicle. The officer secured the ID and found a phone underneath it, police said.
After speaking with the property owner, other officers from Sayre Borough Police, Athens Borough Police, and Athens Township Police arrived at the scene, police said. Police further added that a Sergeant of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrived with two other deputies.
Officers contacted EOC to run the vehicle’s plates and acquired an address in Athens, police said.
Officers then found a flashlight and baseball cap on the ground at the area where their various patrol cars rested. Additionally, an Android phone was found, which was believed to have fallen out of one of the occupant’s pockets. All items were secured.
Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley later granted and signed a search warrant for the vehicle after it was towed, leading to findings of drug product, drug paraphernalia, ID cards, and other identifying items by the officer, police said.
Police added that the officer received a written statement from a credible source stating that Talada was the driver of the vehicle during the alleged incident which corroborates evidence discovered over the course of the investigation.
Talada is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 21.
