Children have so many things to learn when they begin school. There’s letters and numbers, reading, kindness, safety, and responsibility in the classroom. The Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. staff of the East Smithfield 1 classroom added another topic for the children to learn – cultural diversity!
Cultural diversity might seem like a big subject for such young minds, but it is extremely important! Learning about unfamiliar cultures teaches students to respect and celebrate differences. One of the easiest ways to teach differences is to talk about them and share and sample different food from various cultures.
The East Smithfield 1 children studied the Lunar New Year throughout the week of Jan. 20 through Jan. 24. The Lunar New year is celebrated by countries in all of Asia. During class the students heard stories and completed arts and crafts activities associated with Lunar New Year. They tried different foods such as noodles, dumplings, and tangerines.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a federal and state funded program with two components. The Head Start component focuses on early childhood education centered on promoting school readiness for children ages three to five, in a preschool setting. The Early Head Start component is a weekly home visiting program that provides comprehensive child development and family support services to pregnant women, children age birth to age 3, and their families. Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.’s mission is “…to provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook
