BARTON — The Barton Town Board discussed implementing a speed limit sign and dog licensing fees at their monthly meeting on Monday.
In previous meetings, residents expressed their concerns with the high speed of cars going down Van Etta Road in Barton.
At last month’s meeting, a valid petition containing 20 signatures requesting a speed limit sign of 40 MPH on the road was presented to the board.
According to Town Supervisor Donald Foster, after careful consideration of the facts with Highway Superintendent Frederick Schweiger, the two agreed that the request was reasonable.
The board unanimously voted to petition the New York State Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit sign on Van Etta Road to 40 MPH. NYSDOT will do this by conducting a traffic engineering study and traffic investigation in accordance with established traffic practices.
Additionally, the board discussed increasing the dog licensing fee as a result of budgetary shortfall of revenue needed to cover their obligation for the control of dogs.
The board unanimously voted to increase the dog licensing fee from $12 per spayed or neutered dog to $13 and from $20 per unspayed or unneutered dog to $21.
The increase in the fees will not take effect until Jan. 1, 2023.
