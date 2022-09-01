SAYRE — A Wysox woman is in jail in lieu of $150,000 bail after allegedly fleeing from police on foot and striking a police officer in the face with a compost bin on Monday in Sayre.
According to Sayre Borough Police, Samantha B. Mooney, 29, was charged with aggravated assault, grade-two felony; resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; flight to avoid apprehension, a second-degree misdemeanor; and escape, a second-degree misdemeanor for her alleged involvement in the incident, which began on South Keystone Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Monday.
Police explained that officers were called to a report of a fight in progress on South Keystone Avenue between a male and female.
Upon arrival, officers were advised by Bradford County Dispatch that the male party left in a vehicle and the female was walking north on South Keystone Avenue.
The reporting party told officers that they heard yelling coming from Lincoln Street and called the police.
Additionally, while the reporting party was calling the police, they saw Mooney, who was also wanted for arrest, leave Lincoln Street on foot and the male left in a red truck.
Shortly after, officers from Sayre Borough Police and members of the Athens Township Police Department and Athens Borough Police Department met in the Dollar General parking lot on South Keystone Avenue, said police.
While officers sat in the parking lot, they observed Mooney running South between Lake Street and Valor Street, police said.
Officers then headed south on Keystone Avenue and Linden Street. An officer then went down Valor Street, saw Mooney running behind a residence and identified himself as a police officer.
The officer then ran towards Mooney in a backyard and yelled for her to stop and advised her that she was under arrest. Mooney continued to run north and hopped over multiple fences. She was told by the officer to get on the ground, police said.
The officer eventually caught up to Mooney and drew his taser from his holster. He advised Mooney that if she did not stop running she was going to be tased, said police.
Police explained Mooney then went to the ground and said that she was done running. She then explained that she was going to defecate herself. The officer then explained that she needed to stay on the ground or she was going to be tased.
She then rolled over and squatted as if she was going to defecate. Mooney then grabbed a compost bin that was next to her and threw it at the officer, striking him in the face, police said.
Mooney then stood up and started running again, leading the officer to draw his taser and tased her. This caused Mooney to fall to the ground. She was not complying to officers commands as officers grabbed hold of both her left and right arms. Mooney was then drive stunned one time in the right hip, police said.
She then complied and was placed under arrest.
Mooney was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley before being remanded to jail. Mooney is expected to be in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 13.
