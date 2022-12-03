Sayre Borough meeting room dedicated to longtime fire official

SAYRE — During its board meeting this week, the Sayre Borough Council officially dedicated its meeting room to a longtime Sayre fire official.
Cyril “Cy” Morris has proudly served the Sayre Borough Fire Police Association, Sayre Borough Fire Department, Sayre Ambulance Corps and its successor Greater Valley EMS, with distinction for half a century, borough vice president Jim Daly said.
Daly explained that Cy joined the Sayre Borough Fire Police Association following the Agnes Flood in June 1972, the Sayre Ambulance Corps in 1973, and Sayre Fire Department and Sayre Engine Company #1 in 1976 and has responded to thousands of alarms without hesitation no matter the weather or the time of day and night.
“Cy never hesitated to take on leadership roles with the Fire Department, and during the past 46 years, Cy has served Engine Company #1 first as its second Vice President, then first Vice President, and as Company President for the last 28 years,” he said.
Cy is a mentor to younger and older members of the Sayre Borough Fire Department and considered to be an important part of the Department’s history, Daly added.
“Cy is also a member of the Borough’s Zoning Hearing Board, a position he has held for more than 25 years, and his service to the board, fire department, and the borough is truly appreciated,” he said.
This Cyril “Cy” Morris Meeting Room is located on the third floor of the Sayre Borough Hall.
