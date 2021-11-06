Waverly student, alum team up for charity fashion show

WAVERLY — In October, Waverly sophomore Ashlen Croft modeled in the second annual Runway for a Cause fashion show, held in the Arnot Mall Event Center in Elmira, wearing the designs of Waverly alum Jaimie Hand.
Hand graduated from Waverly High School and GST BOCES in 2017, and has been working as an associate designer for a company in Los Angeles, California for three years now.
Hand explained that Runway for a Cause is a not-for-profit that was founded by two of her fellow BOCES alumni — Katie Hardiman and Emmi Saufley, both of Elmira — and that she got connected to the organization by her connection to the founders.
“I have been friends with both of the founders for a couple years,” Hand said. “Emmi and I have been friends for 10 plus years now.”
Croft said she got involved with the event because of her own connection to Hand, who is a family friend.
According to Hand, Runway for a Cause does various fundraisers throughout the year on top of their fashion show, with all proceeds being donated to various charities.
“This year we donated all the profits (from the show) to Habitat for Humanity,” Hand said.
When asked what the highlight of the show was for her, Croft had a hard time picking just one thing.
“It was all around very fun,” Croft said. “I think show day was very fun because everyone was just very positive.”
Croft went on to say the experience was enlightening for her in determining what areas of the fashion industry she might be interested in.
“I do really like runway, but it was a lot for show day,” said Croft. “I’d much rather just stick to photoshoots and things like that where it isn’t so high intensity.”
Croft went on to say that the show was also a big boost for her confidence.
“The models and the designers and the instructors were very uplifting and they were positive,” Croft said.
For Hand, being able to come home and participate in an event like this means a lot.
“Being able to give back to my community through my career is definitely huge for me,” said Hand. “I live so far away, but it’s nice to be able to go back to my roots and work with people I’ve known and really see how we’re making an impact on the community.”
Hand went on to credit growing up in a small town for giving her the confidence and motivation necessary to advance her career.
“Growing up in a town where there wasn’t a lot of fashion really encouraged me to be different,” Hand said. “It taught me how to be OK with being different and be OK with standing out … I think that’s definitely pushed my career farther than I would’ve gone had I grown up somewhere else.”
She also gave a shoutout to BOCES for giving her career a jumpstart right out of high school.
While she’s not sure where her career will be taking her in the future, Hand said she looks forward to future opportunities to come home and show her work with Runway for a Cause.
“I loved working with the organization and it was a very good experience overall,” said Hand.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.