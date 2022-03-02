BTHS recognizes developmental awareness month

Children enrolled in Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. wear their Head Start Heroes capes as part of the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) that is embedded into BTHS programming and is in recognition of Developmental Disabilities Awareness.
ATHENS — March was first recognized as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in 1987 when President Ronald Reagan issued a public proclamation urging Americans to provide individuals with developmental disabilities “the encouragement and opportunities they need to lead productive lives and to achieve their full potential.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), developmental disabilities are defined as impairments in physical, learning, language or behavior areas.
There have been many positive changes since that time, but many challenges still remain.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. (BTHS) is persistent in advocating for children who may be living with emotional and behavioral challenges. The program believes that Developmental Disabilities Month awareness should be practiced every day.
BTHS uses reliable screening tools to provide every child with an age appropriate assessment of their abilities. If the child falls in the monitor or fail range of the screenings, goals are set to help the child meet the expectations. If needed, Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. staff work collaboratively with other early intervention providers to ensure every child gets the support they need to meet their goals.
“It is so important for children with disabilities to be included in all aspects of education”, stated Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. Early Intervention Coordinator Amanda Carson. “Our program utilizes a wide range of resources to help every child be successful.”
In the United States it is estimated that about 17 percent, or one of every six, of children from the ages of three to 17 years old have at least one developmental disability. With the proper support, many will live typical lives. Always remember that “every child is a different kind of flower but all together they make this world a more beautiful place.”
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state and federally funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of five; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “… To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.”
