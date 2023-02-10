Dancing to the heartbeat

SAYRE — Guthrie Associate Cardiologist Dr. Saurabh Sharma kicked off American Heart Month with a win at the Bradford County Dancing with the Stars Gala on Jan. 28.
With his dance partner Alice Fedorka-Bennett, Dr. Sharma competed against nine other dance duos at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda. The gala served as a fundraiser for the Bradford County Regional Arts Council.
American Heart Month, which is celebrated each year during the month of February, brings awareness to cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death in Americans.
The theme of this year’s heart month is “Live To The Beat” and encourages individuals to address risk factors such as hypertension, high cholesterol, and high blood sugar.
To help the community stay heart-healthy, Dr. Sharma shared ways to keep the body moving in a fun, enjoyable way, including dance.
“Dancing improves your agility, flexibility, core strength, and has also been shown scientifically to be linked to reduction of cardiovascular diseases by approximately 46 percent,” Dr. Sharma said. “Dancing is actually a fun way to maintain your health.”
Dr. Sharma shared his experience at the gala.
“I’m very glad to say that we participated in that competition,” he said. “Fortunately, we won the trophy, but the message that I wanted to convey to all the audiences and to our patients out there is that there are some non-traditional ways of exercising and dancing is one of them.
“The most fun part of this whole participation was to meet like-minded people,” he continued. “I met nine other couples who had the same like-mindedness that they wanted to improve their activity level and they just loved dancing. That was a very fun-filled and satisfactory moment for me that people know that heart health is important and that they are taking steps to improve it.”
Dr. Sharma shared that The American Heart Association recommends 30 minutes of moderate activity a day. These include aerobic activities such as hiking, walking, brisk walking, and of course, dancing, for at least five days a week. This means the recommended amount is 150 minutes of activity every week.
“It becomes very important for all of us as providers and as patients to make sure that we are living a healthy life so that we do not fall into trouble later,” Dr. Sharma said.
The Associate Cardiologist added that a person who has not danced before or has not participated in at least moderate intensity exercise should talk to their doctors, primary care physicians, or cardiologist to make sure that the dancing or activity level that they are going to participate in is the appropriate level of activity.
In addition, Dr. Sharma explained that patients who have had muscular or skeletal injuries such as knee or shoulder replacements should talk to their orthopedists to be sure that these kind of activity levels are okay for them to proceed.
“When they get these clearances from their physicians, I would recommend patients to go slow,” Dr. Sharma said. “They don’t have to start dancing very complicated dances but they can start from simple dancing steps. If you’re talking about dancing or if you’re just talking about some sort of activity level, start with walking.”
Dr. Sharma noted that simple walking will suffice to improve heart health as it has been proven to reduce heart attacks and strokes.
“If some patients are finding it very boring, they can take up dancing,” he said.
Dr. Sharma stated that there are several different kinds of heart diseases to watch out for. The most important one that is discussed belongs to a subgroup called Coronary Artery Disease, which are blockages in the heart arteries.
“These blockages start to form in the early teens so it becomes very important for all of us when we are in our teen years to make sure that we are eating healthy, checking our cholesterol levels periodically, and exercising everyday because these things have been shown to reduce the probability of blockage formation in your heart so that you do not get into cardiovascular events like heart attacks or strokes,” Dr. Sharma said.
Dr. Sharma added that the most important thing that he would like individuals to know is to keep following up with their primary care physicians or cardiologists and to not miss their appointments or underestimate the importance of them.
“A good physician or cardiologist will always access your cardiovascular risk and will discuss steps on how to reduce that risk with you,” he said. “If you miss these appointments, your provider may not be able to evaluate your risk accordingly.”
He noted that discussions about a healthy diet are imperative as it plays a role in heart health. In addition, Dr. Sharma shared that quitting the use of tobacco is also important for overall health.
“Smoking tobacco has been associated with heart disease significantly and I always tell my patients that if you quit tobacco now, within two years, your risk of developing a heart attack is going to be reduced to half, so that is a significant improvement.”
Dr. Sharma also stated that if you are on some heart-related medications to continue taking them unless you are advised by your doctor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.