ATHENS — Vice President of Athens Area School District School Board Kathy Jo Minnick took to the podium to address concerns on the denial of graduation cap decoration for 2023 seniors at their regular meeting on Tuesday evening.
The board of education listened as Minnick spoke during the visitor comment section of their agenda.
“I come to you in front of you this evening as a parent of an Athens Area School District Class of 2023 student,” Minnick said. “I ask you to explain to me the reasons as to why the seniors cannot decorate their graduation caps for graduation.”
Minnick stated that the 2023 seniors have not had a typical high school experience for the last three years due to the pandemic and after receiving their caps and gowns earlier this month, they were told they were not allowed to decorate their caps for graduation.
“I just want to remind everyone that this is their graduation, this is their day, and their last day as an Athens Area School District senior,” she said.
Minnick added that as long as the caps are not derogatory or obscene, she questioned why it matters.
Athens High School Principal William Clark shared that he views graduation in a formal and traditional manner but is open to having conversations with students to potentially meet in the middle.
Clark has been with the Athens Area School District for several years and recently returned to the principal position this school year. During his absence, seniors decorated their caps for graduation.
Clark shared that after having conversations with students, he would present the school board with a plan to have an opportunity for graduation cap decoration with guidelines and parameters.
He added that his door is always open for students to offer conversations.
