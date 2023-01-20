SAYRE — — The Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Board of Directors held their annual public meeting on Thursday and presented a 2022 year in review, sharing various accomplishments and notable milestones throughout the year.
Robert Packer Hospital President Dr. Joseph Sawyer lead the presentation for the public.
Highlights of the presentation included Guthrie’s donation of medical supplies for the Ukraine humanitarian effort, the hospital offering innovative technology for lung cancer diagnosis, being chosen to conduct a clinical trial of possible lyme disease vaccine, and having been recognized nationally for treatment of COPD, heart failure, stroke, hip replacement, and kidney disease.
In addition, the presentation included statistics from RPH’s Sayre and Towanda Campuses for the 2022 year.
In total, hospital admissions came in at 15,567, emergency departments at 43,186, births at 676, outpatient surgeries at 16,357, orthopedic surgeries at 3,753, and cardiovascular procedures and surgeries at 3,407.
Additional highlights include the Guthrie Clinic Weight Loss Center celebrating 10 year anniversary, along with Sayre House of Hope at 15 years and Guthrie’s Pulmonary Rehab Program at 25 years. Twin Tiers Eye Care also joined The Guthrie Clinic in 2022.
Guthrie also became the first in the region to offer robotic bronchoscopies and bronchoscopic lung volume reduction and announced that medical-surgical impatient services resumed at RPH’s Towanda Campus in 2022.
Additionally, Dr. Sawyer shared several instances of Guthrie raising funds for the community including the 2022 Caregiver Campaign raising a record amount of $238,000, the Guthrie Gala raising $200,000 for Sayre House of Hope, Golf for Guthrie Hospice raising $30,000, and both the Guthrie Gallop raising $15,000 and Sayre Turkey Trot raising $48,000 for the Guthrie Cancer Fund.
Other notable acts for the community include Guthrie awarding $4,740 to support community health in Bradford County, and also awarding $2,500 to Dale’s Depot in support of local children and teens in foster care.
Guthrie also held a Good Grief Camp for children who have lost parents, and RPH Labor and Delivery held it’s annual Remembrance Walk. In addition, Guthrie offered free screenings at the Sullivan County Health Fair.
Dr. Sawyer added that 2022 also brought many recognitions for Guthrie.
The American Heart Association recognized Guthrie for workplace health achievement, RPH was named one of America’s best hospitals for mammogram imaging at the 2022 Women’s Choice Awards, earned Epic Honor Roll distinction for the fifth consecutive year, and the RPH Wound Care Center was awarded Center of Distinction recognition.
Additionally, the Guthrie Bariatric Center achieved Aetna Quality Designation along with Guthrie receiving Epic Gold Stars Level 10 for the third consecutive year and was recognized for outstanding digital health care.
The presentation also included the new appointments during the 2022 year.
These include Dr. John Rittenberger, Chief Medical Officer at RPH, and from The Guthrie Clinic; Dr. Lisa Marie Esolen — EVP, Chief Quality Officer, Dr. Cathleen Veach — Chief Medical Information Officer, Dr. Koryn A. Johnston — Chief Patient Experience Officer, Elizabeth (Liz) Jaekle — EVP, Chief Strategy Officer, Donald Zaycosky, SVP, Chief Legal Officer, Dr. Robert Kruklitis — EVP, Chief Clinical Officer. In addition, Dr. Vladimir Gotlieb — Chair, Oncology Service Line/Chief Medical Officer from Guthrie Pennsylvania Hospitals.
