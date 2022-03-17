ATHENS — During the Athens Area School District board of education meeting on Tuesday, board member Kevin Rude gave a report from the extra curricular activities meeting last month.
Rude announced the league’s approval for the district to have two junior high baseball teams this spring, as well as two junior high soccer teams this fall.
“The numbers on both those teams are I think close to 40,” said Rude, “so this will give our kids a lot more playing time.”
Athens will also have two golf teams in the fall, one for boys and one for girls.
“It will give the girls a chance to compete in the matches, because currently only five members can compete,” Rude explained. “This will give the girls a chance to compete against the boys, and possibly qualify to go on in districts.”
Rude noted that depending on the level of interest shown by students, the recent inclusion of girls wrestling and now girls golf may require an additional coach in one or both of those sports.
The district received two bids for a strength and conditioning trainer, of which the extra curricular activities committee recommended Journey Fitness Coaching, LLC.
In his proposal letter to the district, Jesse Buck of Journey Fitness noted five benefits that his company could provide if selected:
- Diverse levels of fitness education from a team of trainers
- A variety of trainers, both younger and older, male and female
- Their own company insurance for liability situations
- The ability to grow with the program and ensure a proper trainer-to-student ratio
- Reliable and consistent availability of a certified trainer, with no need to worry about sick days or time off.
The proposal from Journey Fitness includes two hours of on-site training daily, five days a week, both during the school year and through the summer months. Those hours could be in the morning before school, the afternoon after school, or a combination of both.
Along with the actual training hours, the proposal includes an hour a day for set up and clean up, an hour a week for program planning, two hours every six weeks for performance and body composition testing, and an hour a week to provide program updates to the athletic director, other district staff and/or student parents/guardians.
Journey Fitness also included sport-specific programming as part of their offered services. However, the program will be open to all high school students, not only those actively participating in a sport.
The bid from Journey Fitness came in at $2,000 per month, with the right to renegotiate if both parties agree that the level of participation requires more than one trainer per session.
During the visitor comment portion of the meeting, district resident Deb Buck asked why they district was looking to contract a strength and conditioning trainer rather than have physical education teachers take on the responsibility.
“Why are we, as a taxpayer, why are we going to pay two grand a month to pay someone to strength train our kids that they should get it in school, or our teachers should be doing,” Deb said.
School board vice president Kathy Jo Minnick noted that this program has been several years in the making, and she said that it was first offered to the teachers before being sent out for bid.
Buck went on to say she believes there are more pressing academic needs in the classroom that should take priority over strength and conditioning.
Superintendent Craig Stage gave some background information on the initial interest in starting this program, which he said first came up years ago.
“The whole idea of the strength and conditioning trainer was to help our student-athletes be more successful, and also introduce any students into lifetime fitness,” said Stage.” At times, that didn’t happen during the school day.”
Stage went on to say that the program is intended to make use of the district’s training room, which was renovated in 2019 thanks to donations from Guthrie, Henry Dunn Insurance and Gannon Associates.
“The extra curricular athletic committee at the time thought it was necessary in talking with coaches — and I think some student-athletes at the time — to bring in somebody who could help teach them how to use the equipment properly (and) develop the appropriate training plans for them to be successful,” said Stage.
Stage also noted that at the time of initial discussions, the district “had a lot of high-level athletes getting injured,” so the hope is that a strength and conditioning coach will help with injury prevention.
Board member Chris Jones pointed out that even if the district were able to contract one of the schools’ physical education teachers to run the program instead, it would still incur an additional expense on top of the teacher’s salary.
According to Stage the current contractual rate for teachers is $23 per hour, compared to the proposal from Journey Fitness which breaks down to $25 per hour.
Board member Rude defended the program, implying that no other area of education will suffer at the expense of strength and conditioning.
“I hear what Mrs. Buck is saying, but I think the board has shown that we’re willing to put money towards the education, and additional teachers, and additional aides, and this is just another part of helping the kids,” said Rude. “Not only mentally, but physically.”
The proposal from Journey Fitness was approved unanimously, and the program should begin as soon as contracts are drawn up and signed.
