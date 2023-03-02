Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Elizabeth Hunter, 38, of Troy, PA was sentenced to fines of $250, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor.
Troy Borough Police arrested Hunter for the offense occurring on July 7, 2022.
Odell Hudson, 60, of Auburn, NY was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 10 months to 23 months, for the offense of Obstruction of a Government Function, Misdemeanor 2.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hudson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ridgebury Township on Aug. 10, 2022.
Sheena Barto, 39, of Sayre, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 1 month to 2 months consecutive to other sentences, for the offense of Disorderly Conduct, Misdemeanor 3.
Officer Thomas Roberts of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Barto for the offense occurring on Sept. 14, 2022.
John Morris, 44, of Owego, NY was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 30 months to 6 years and restitution of $12, 385.00, for the offense of 2 counts Burglary — Not at Home/No One Present, Felony 2.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Morris following investigation of incidents that occurred in Windham Township on Aug. 18, 2021 and Oct. 8, 2021.
Brian Nichols, 45, Nichols, NY was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 50 days to 100 days, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor.
Athens Township Police arrested Nichols for the offense occurring on March 4, 2022.
Jeffrey Kunkle, 33, of Towanda, PA was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 1 year to 5 years, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving Under the Influence, Misdemeanor 1, second in 10 years.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kunkle following investigation of an incident that occurred in Asylum Township on October 21, 2022.
Shawn Miller, 44, of Canton, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two months to nine months, and restitution of $555.05 for the offense of Access Device Fraud, Misdemeanor first Degree.
Agent Jacquelyn Pollard of the Office of the Inspector General arrested Miller for the offense occurring in July 2021.
Vick Marshall, 40, of Liberty, PA was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 6 months, for the offense of Defiant Trespass, Misdemeanor 3.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Marshall following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on May 28, 2022.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.