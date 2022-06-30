With the pending retirement of Tioga County Court Judge Jerry Keene looming in the future, Republicans on Tuesday selected their new candidate for the post.
According to Tioga County’s election results posted on its website, Adam Schumacher, former assistant district attorney, took home the nomination with 3,027 Republican votes, soundly defeating challenger Mari Townsend’s 785 votes.
In the state races, Tioga County voters selected the eventual winners of the Democratic and Republican primaries. Current Gov. Kathy Hochul received 876 votes while Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin garnered 1,363 votes. Democratic candidates Thomas Suozzi and Jumaane Williams received 118 and 126 votes, respectively. Republican candidates Harry Wilson, Andrew Giuliani and Rob Astorino gathered 1,051, 707 and 684 votes, respectively.
The results were similar in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor as winner Antonio Delgado also received the most votes in Tioga County with 655. Challengers Ana Maria Archila received 233 votes, while Diana Reyna gathered 182 votes.
Chemung County followed suit in the statewide primaries, according to the county’s website, with Hochul easily winning with 1,587 votes compared to the 293 votes for Suozzi and 242 votes for Williams. Delgado won Chemung County as well with 983 votes, defeating Archila’s and Reyna’s tallies of 529 and 459 votes, respectively.
In the Republican primary, Zeldin won a tight race against Wilson, 1,640 to 1,426, with Astorino being a close third with 1,279 votes. Meanwhile, Giuliani garnered 798 votes.
Additionally, in the Republican primary race for county legislator of the sixth district, which includes the towns of Erin, Van Etten, Baldwin and part of the Town of Chemung, Brian Hyland’s 218 votes were enough to defeat challenger Ryan Purvis’ 179 votes.
