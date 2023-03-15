Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. uses PBIS Group Reward to introduce STEM activity on changing matter

Pictured are Athens 1 students who participated in this activity. William, Jaxden, Paislee, Vivian, Harmony, and Ensley are working in teams rolling the cans back and forth which melts the ice in the outer can at the same time freezing the milk and cream in the inner can.
Exposing children to STEM, even at a young age, works to support their academic growth. It also helps to develop their thinking and reasoning skills with real-life experiences.
The Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. Athens 1 Teachers started by getting the children to work together to earn a PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) group reward. The reward would have the children performing a STEM experiment to see if a liquid could turn to a solid.
But before they could complete the experiment, they needed to earn stars for being safe, kind, and responsible. For every three stars they earned, they added scoops of ice cream (represented by pompoms) to fill a large paper ice cream cone.
Once the cone was full, they began the experiment to turn milk and cream (a liquid) into ice cream (a solid). The children also observed ice (a solid) turning into water (a liquid) when it melted as the milk mixture froze to make ice cream.
The children are learning to be safe, kind, and responsible and have progressed, from earning individual rewards (stickers, stamps, etc.) to group rewards. PBIS is interwoven across the curriculum and the group reward STEM experiment concluded with smiling faces enjoying the ice cream they made!
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a federal and state funded program with two components. The Head Start component focuses on early childhood education centered on promoting school readiness for children ages three to five, in a preschool setting.
The Early Head Start component is a weekly home visiting program that provides comprehensive child development and family support services to pregnant women, children age birth to age 3, and their families. Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.’s mission is “...to provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
