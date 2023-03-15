Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. uses PBIS Group Reward to introduce STEM activity on changing matter

Pictured are Athens 1 students who participated in this activity. William, Jaxden, Paislee, Vivian, Harmony, and Ensley are working in teams rolling the cans back and forth which melts the ice in the outer can at the same time freezing the milk and cream in the inner can.

 Photo provided

