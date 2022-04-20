Guthrie Caregiver Campaign raises record amount

SAYRE — Fresh off the heels of one of the most trying times for medical care providers in recent memory, Guthrie on Tuesday announced that its 2022 Caregiver Campaign raised the most money in its history.
“In less than one month, Guthrie caregivers throughout the system donated a record $238,000 to support the funds they feel most passionate about,” Guthrie officials stated.
Guthrie caregivers themselves were encouraged to give to the campaign, which featured several different funds that could be donated to, and fostered healthy competition between departments, explained Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Edmund Sabanegh.
“It’s a very exciting time for us,” he said. “We are thrilled to be able to give back in this way. One hundred percent of the money raised during the campaign goes toward funds that help our patients and the communities we serve.”
Those funds and organizations include the Sayre House of Hope, Hospice, Cortland Memorial Foundation, the Mark Stensager Human Services Fund, Veterans Patient Assistance Fund and Cancer Care Fund, Guthrie officials said.
Guthrie Senior Director of Treasury Joseph Joyce said he decided to give to the campaign after witnessing firsthand the “wonderful” nurses who took care of his daughter when she was in the ICU last year.
“We watched the wonderful nurses and all of the fantastic things that they did to save my daughter’s life and wanted to give back as a family, in a meaningful way, through the Caregiver Campaign,” he said. “They built such a great relationship with her and were always supportive and helpful throughout the entire process. The nursing staff here is just awesome.”
Joyce added that getting his entire department at Guthrie involved in the campaign led to a fun challenge to raise the most money, which all went to local organizations and Guthrie patients.
