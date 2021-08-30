Chemung Fire Department hosts annual chicken barbecue

CHEMUNG — The Chemung Fire Department hosted its annual chicken barbecue as part of the 2021 Chemung Sales Day.
Every year Chemung residents host yard sales and other types of sales on Sales Day, and one of the most popular sales is the Chemung Fire Department chicken barbecue.
The barbecue started at 11 a.m., and right at the start of the event there was already a long line for chicken. Chemung Fire Department Treasurer Gary Short took orders and he said — in a light-hearted manner — that at the rate they were going the food would be sold out by noon.
A majority of the money raised is dedicated to fire department building repairs, according to Chemung Fire Department President Lisa LaRock.
“Over the winter when we had all of that snow it badly damaged our building, which caused repair bills upwards of $300,000, so we are raising money to help save the tax-payer money from helping us,” LaRock said.
In addition to the chicken, customers received baked beans, macaroni salad, and a roll. Two hundred and fifty chicken halves were cooked and the event lasted until everything was sold out. LaRock spoke about the importance of the event for the community.
“We are all volunteers here at the Chemung Fire Department, so they come on their own time to take calls and help the community,” said LaRock, “so like I said, it really helps the community when everyone comes out and supports us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.