SAYRE — Two men were arrested and charged with multiple drug-related charges in Sayre on Monday evening after a vehicle search yielded a large amount of narcotics, according to police.
Craig Brigham, 29, of Endicott, was charged with manufacturing of a controlled substance, which is an unclassified felony.
He is also charged with tampering with physical evidence, a second degree misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, an unclassified misdemeanor; possession or distribution of marijuana, an unclassified misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, an unclassified misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a summary offense.
Justin Hyde, 25, of Addison was charged with tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance.
According to the arrest affidavit, Sayre police were alerted to a vehicle that had “peeled out” onto Spring Street and entered a parking lot.
Police conducted a traffic stop when the vehicle left the parking lot, and noticed Brigham, who was in the passenger seat, reaching around his seat and toward the floorboards, the affidavit said.
According to police, both men said they were at a local hotel to have sex with women.
Brigham was visibly nervous and “manifestly under the influence of a narcotic,” according to the affidavit.
When police asked to search Brigham’s person, he allegedly pulled down his pants and a vial containing fentanyl fell out of his pocket, the affidavit said.
A search of the vehicle’s floorboards yielded 34 Suboxone pills, nine Adderall pills, five 80 milligram Oxycontin pills, a small baggie of marijuana, a vial of a brown substance thought to be heroin or fentanyl, and a small meth rock, per the affidavit.
Police then searched the trunk and found a biggie containing 2.9 grams of fentanyl and 60 Gabapentin pills, the affidavit said.
Both men were remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility.
Brigham is being held on $100,000 bail and Hyde’s bail was set at $50,000.
Both have preliminary hearings scheduled for Dec. 21.
