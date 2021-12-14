CANDOR — The Tioga County Public Health Department announced Monday that a COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held at Candor Elementary School on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The clinic will feature all three COVID-19 vaccines and is for people over the age of 5.

From 9:30 a.m. to noon, the clinic will be for children ages 5 to 11 who will receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Starting at 12:30 p.m., the first dose of any of the three options will be available for people ages 12 and older. The booster shot will also be available for those over the age of 16.

According to a press release, registration is highly recommended for students age 5 to 11 by calling or emailing the Candor Elementary School nurse at 607-659-4965 or kmyers@candorcs.org.

Those taking advantage of the vaccine clinic will receive a $25 Amazon gift card at the second dose clinic.

The Candor Elementary School is located at 2 Academy Street in Candor.

