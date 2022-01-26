Although the New York mask mandate was overruled by a state judge Monday, local school districts in the region are still requiring the facial coverings, at least for the time being.
“It is the State Education Department’s understanding that the department of health will appeal the Nassau County Supreme Court decision, which will result in an automatic stay that will unambiguously restore the mask rule until such time as an appellate court issues a further ruling,” Tioga Central Superintendent Josh Roe said in a statement, reading from an official statement from the state education department. “Therefore, schools must continue to follow the mask rule.
“Tioga Central operates under the New York State Education Department,” he continued. “(We) will continue to follow the direction given from our governing body.”
Specifically, the state judge ruled that Governor Kathy Hochul and the state department of health do not have the authority to enact the mandate without approval from the state legislature.
Despite the ruling, that has not stopped the state education department from recommending that school districts require masks.
“We are (under) the direction of the New York State Education Department (NYSED) as our regulatory body,” said Waverly School Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles. “We will continue to wait for updated guidance from NYSED.”
Additionally, New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta issued the following statement:
“Public health experts have been clear that masks are an important part of the strategies designed to keep students, educators and our communities safe,” he said. “Their current guidance is that masking up is the right thing to do, particularly given the still-elevated infection rates. In the meantime, we’re looking to state health officials to set a clear off-ramp for when mask requirements in schools can be relaxed so students, families and educators have some certainty that there is light at the end of this long tunnel.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.