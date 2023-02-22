Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday announced that more than $62 million has been awarded to 14 counties through the Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant targeted program to strengthen emergency communications and interoperability infrastructure used by local first responders. The program, administered by the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, provides funding to enhance public safety through improving and modernizing infrastructure, addressing communications deficiencies, implementing national interoperability channels, and boosting regional connectivity between counties and systems.
“When disaster strikes, New York must be ready. This grant funding is critical to modernizing our emergency communication systems to ensure that our brave first responders have the resources and data they need to keep the community and themselves safe during an emergency,” Governor Hochul said. “Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority and this program is key to improving public safety throughout Upstate New York.”
Interoperability gives first responders the ability to share information and data in real time during an emergency. The Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant (SICG) targeted program is a non- competitive grant program designed to improve the status of land mobile radio interoperability for New York’s public safety agencies. Funding is distributed to eligible applicants that have insufficient coverage or infrastructure on national interoperability channels or to improve shared systems. The maximum available award to each recipient is $6 million with only one application being accepted per county. Prior to issuing the awards, DHSES reviewed applications and provided technical assistance to applicants upon request.
New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Funding public safety partners is core to our agency’s mission. These grants will help Counties in upstate regions make upgrades to their emergency communications systems. New York’s first responders need the highest-quality tools and resources to ensure communications are effective throughout an emergency response.”
The 2022 SICG Targeted Grant will fund local projects that enhance interoperability though expansion of shared systems in the Capital Region, Central New York and the Southern Tier, and expansion of common radio channels in the Hudson Valley and Finger Lakes. Additional projects will strengthen the resiliency of key public safety communications systems.
Tioga County received $6 million in funding as part of the initiative, and Chemung received over $3.5 million.
In response to the Hochul’s announcement, Martha Sauerbrey, Chair of the Tioga County Legislature, issued a statement thanking the state.
“The recent news of a $6 million Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant is excellent news for all the citizens of Tioga County,” she said. “Plans have been underway for years to upgrade and improve our emergency communication system across the county, however, the cost was prohibitive. This grant will allow Tioga County to move forward, and purchase and install equipment needed to upgrade and improve public safety. With this major upgrade, we will be able to vastly improve our communication system for all the citizens of Tioga County.”
