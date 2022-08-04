Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Heavy downpours are possible. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 90F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
SAYRE — A Wysox man was charged with 70 felonies after Sayre Borough police alleged he stole a family member’s debit card information numerous times and used it to steal thousands of dollars.
According to police, Connor John White, 19, was charged with 35 grade-three felony counts each of theft by unlawful taking and accessing a device issued to another person for his alleged involvement in the incident.
Police explained that the incident began Monday when officers were contacted by the victim, a family member of White’s, who said White had been stealing money from him via Cash App, a money-transferring app on his phone.
In speaking with the victim’s bank, officers learned that all White would need to steal the money via that app was the victim’s debit card number. Officers then discovered that White had stolen $2,388.95 from the victim through 35 transactions dating back to March of this year.
The victim also confirmed to officers that White never had permission to use his debit card information, and he must have obtained the number when White lived with him. Additionally, the victim told police that he’s had to change his debit card number three times as White keeps stealing it.
Police said officers eventually were able to contact White via phone, and he told officers that someone had stolen his phone and that they must be the people stealing the money. When officers expressed doubt about that scenario since the victim has taken out three different cards, White disconnected the call.
White was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Court Judge Jonathan Wilcox and subsequently jailed in lieu of $150,000 bail. White is scheduled to appear back in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 16.
